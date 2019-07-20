0 2 arrested after man shot in the neck, killed in Arkansas, officials say

MARIANNA, Ark. - UPDATE -- Investigators told FOX13 two suspects have turned themselves in to police.

Darren Smith and Terry Roysten, accompanied by their attorney, turned themselves into the Marianna Police Department.

They are facing Capital Murder charges.

The town of Marianna, Arkansas is shocked after it’s first homicide of the year.

Police are searching for three suspects- two of them were identified as "Wildlife" or Darren Smith and "TD" or Terry Royston.

Smith and Royston are facing Capital Murder charges in the shooting death of Clyde Gordon, 40.

Police believe they may be driving a black 2007 Chevy Silverado with Arkansas License 6ROV.

People who live on the street where the killing happened said they knew both the suspects and the victim.

Thursday night at approximately 9:30, officers responded to a shooting at 200 block of California St.

When police arrived at the scene Gordon was found lying on the floor of the living room by the front door with a single gunshot wound to the neck.

“Clyde was a good guy. I knew him and everybody around knew him... It was a senseless shooting. It shouldn’t have happened,” said Darren Davis, a neighbor to Gordon.

Davis knew Gordon, he told us he was the kind of guy that would give the shirt off his back.

Brian Hinton told us he knew both Gordon and the suspects.

“To the man who lost his life, my condolences to the family. To the people who say they did it, my condolences to your family, because don’t nobody deserve to lose their life or freedom of living,” said Hinton, also from Marianna.

Police told FOX13 they are still working on a motive for the killing. This murder marks the first homicide since December 2018.

“For the most part you don’t see this happening here and it’s very rare and it takes our community by surprise. We are sorry for the loss,” said neighbor Reginald Murdock.

Police told FOX13 they are looking for three suspects in the shooting. Two have been identified, officers are still searching for the third identity.

None of the suspects are in custody at this time.

