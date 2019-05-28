2 arrested, several wanted for reckless driving, leading police on ATV chase in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are facing charges after police said they were driving recklessly on four-wheelers.
Police said Lee Gathings and Demarcus Hodges were among a group of several people on ATVs who led officers on a chase through South Memphis.
Police arrested Gathings and Hodges after accusing them of doing donuts and popping wheelies on Danny Thomas Boulevard and Union Avenue.
“It was a lot of them, early in the daytime,” said one witness. “It was about 5 or 6 (a.m.). They were riding back and forth and everything.”
On social media, MPD posted about cases of erratic ATV driving. In some cases, roadways were blocked.
Officers said several calls came in throughout Memorial Day weekend about the ATVs.
Now, with two of the drivers caught, one witness told FOX13 hopefully any others consider a safer use for the ATVs.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to call Memphis police.
They are facing the following charges: reckless driving, resisting stop/arrest, violation of vehicle registration law, off-road vehicle on street.
