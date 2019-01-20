0 2 arrests made after double shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two suspects are behind bars after a shooting in Parkway Village.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of Castleman Friday night. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.

Investigators found a second crime scene in the 3200 block of Dothan, and in the alley between the two streets.

MPD found a trail of evidence that had a spent 9mm shell casing, a plastic bag containing a green leafy substance, broken glass, money and clothing.

Police later got information about a second shooting victim at the Delta Medical Hospital on Getwell in a blue 2015 Nissan Sentra. The rear driver window was shot out in the car.

Two handguns were found on the front seat and floorboard in plain view by officers. Investigators also found the victim, suspect Jarquious Doty, and several others who were inside the car the shooting happened.

While on the scene, Tremayne Doty advised that he brought the AR style rifle located inside the Nissan from home.

However, Tremayne Doty didn't have a valid handgun permit. He's been charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

Jarquious Doty gave an initial statement to police saying an unknown car fired three to four shots into their Nissan. However, officers found witnesses that said the shooting happened inside the Nissan.

Since police got contradictory statements, Jarquious Doty was taken into custody for investigative purposes.

When police did a pat down on Jarquious Doty, officers found a spent 9mm shell casing in Doty's pants pocket.

Jarquious Doty has been charged with tampering with evidence.

