2 billion emails impacted by massive data breach

At least 2 billion email addresses have been compromised in a massive data breach worldwide.
If you use the same email and password to log into several sites, experts said you’re especially vulnerable.
“It’s pretty big and it’s pretty important,” said Benjamin Brooks, of Beryllium Infosec. “Two billion passwords and addresses and the logins to other sites have been breached.”
The source of the breach hasn’t been identified yet. However, the data probably came from more than 2,000 leaked databases.
There is a way to check if your email was hacked. Click here for more information.
