2 bodies recovered from inside car in possible Helena West-Helena murder-suicide

HELENA WEST-HELENA, Ark. - It's a bizarre situation to say the least for one county in Arkansas.
According to the Helena West-Helena Police Department, they received a 911 call Sunday morning around 6 a.m. from a man by the name of Cornell Henry. Henry told the 911 dispatcher that he just killed his girlfriend and is going to kill himself too.
Moments later police responded to the area of 141 Cherry St, which is the Delta Cultural Center, for a car that was in the Mississippi River.
Police recovered the car from the river around 3 p.m. Two bodies were inside. It is still unknown at this time who those bodies are.
Police recovered the car from the river around 3 p.m. Two bodies were inside. It is still unknown at this time who those bodies are.
