2 bomb threats across the Mid-South cause businesses to evacuate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Mid-South companies had to be evacuated Saturday evening due to a bomb threat.
The first threat happened around 6:30 p.m. in Millington. The threat was called into the Kroger located 8039 US Highway 51 N. According to Millington Police, they went through all the steps and made sure the scene was safe. People were evacuated for precaution reasons, but no threat was found.
The store is now back open.
However, less than an hour later, Memphis Police responded to a bomb threat at a Memphis Walmart. They got dispatched to the Walmart located at 3950 Austin Peay Hwy. The store is currently closed and people have been evacuated.
According to the Memphis Police PIO, they take every threat seriously, but at this time the threat is "nothing."
It is unclear at this point if both threats are related.
FOX13's Tony Atkins is headed to the Walmart to learn more information, so check back for updates.
