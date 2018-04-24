2 burglars break-in liquor store with crowbar, MPD searching for clues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are searching for answers after a liquor store robbery in Hickory Hill.
Police were called to the Hilltop Liquor Store in the 3200 block of Kirby Pkwy at 6:15 Friday morning.
Surveillance cameras in the area captured two suspects in a red four door vehicle parked in the front of the business.
Two subjects exited the red vehicle and used a crowbar to gain access to the inside of the business.
Liquor store robberies are on the rise across the Mid-South. FOX13's Zach Crenshaw is digging to find out why liquor store robberies are the new trend, tonight at 9.
Officers said the suspects left the scene occupying the red vehicle traveling southbound on Kirby Parkway from the business.
The first suspect was described as 5'10" to 6'1" with medium build and light complexion, one subject was wearing a blus jacket with the hood concealing their face and wearing dark pants and white shoes.
The second suspect is 5'10" to 6'1", medium build with light complexion. This subject was wearing a dark jacket with the hood concealing their face with dark pants.
MPD said the suspects were driving a newer model red four door vehicle.
No arrest have been made at this time.
If you have any information concerning this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
