2 car crash leaves one car in half, teen behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A two-car crash left one car in half Saturday morning.
The crash happened around 9:09 a.m. at N White Station and Summer Ave. Memphis Police told FOX13,19-year-old Devien Cunningham was turning northbound on White Station Road and Summer when the accident happened.
Both drivers were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Sammy Tires caught the aftermath of the crash on Facebook Live. You can see it below.
Cunningham was arrested and charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, no driver’s license, and financial responsibility.
According to police, Cunningham fled from a traffic stop prior to the accident.
