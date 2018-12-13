2 children, 1 adult critically injured in crash in Frayser

Memphis police are on the scene of a crash in Frayser.
According to police, the accident happened near the intersection of New Allen Road at Ridge Cove.
Police said a car struck a tree. Two children are being taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. One adult is being taken to Regional One Hospital.
This is a breaking and developing story. Check back for updates.
