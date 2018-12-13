  • 2 children, 1 adult critically injured in crash in Frayser

    Updated:

    Memphis police are on the scene of a crash in Frayser. 

    According to police, the accident happened near the intersection of New Allen Road at Ridge Cove. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police said a car struck a tree. Two children are being taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. One adult is being taken to Regional One Hospital. 

    This is a breaking and developing story. Check back for updates. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories