  • 2 children dead following an apartment fire in Whitehaven

    By: Tony Atkins

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two children have died following an apartment fire Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven. 

    According to the Memphis Fire Department, they were dispatched to the South Pointe Townhomes, which is located at 1507 Dewees Dr. around 2:45 p.m. When MFD arrived to the scene, fire and smoke were showing from the apartment. 

    FOX13 has confirmed that two children, ages 2 and 3 years old, were located inside the apartment deceased. An adult male is in critical condition following the fire as well due to smoke inhalation.

    No word yet on what caused the fire. Adjacent apartments were also damaged.

