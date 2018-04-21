2 children dead following an apartment fire in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two children have died following an apartment fire Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, they were dispatched to the South Pointe Townhomes, which is located at 1507 Dewees Dr. around 2:45 p.m. When MFD arrived to the scene, fire and smoke were showing from the apartment.
BREAKING: Two dead after apt. fire at South Pointe Townhomes. Working to learn more about what caused the fire. pic.twitter.com/tSZbjgA8YM— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) April 21, 2018
FOX13 has confirmed that two children, ages 2 and 3 years old, were located inside the apartment deceased. An adult male is in critical condition following the fire as well due to smoke inhalation.
UPDATE: MFD says TWO minors between 2-3yo dead and one adult man in critical for smoke inhalation.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) April 21, 2018
No word yet on what caused the fire. Adjacent apartments were also damaged.
