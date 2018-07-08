2 children hurt, 3 men arrested after four car crash in Raleigh

Three men are behind bars after their involvement in a four-car crash in Raleigh.
The crash happened Saturday night at Raleigh Millington road and Jones Road.
Derrick Harris was driving with two children in the car at the time of the accident.
Those children were taking to LeBonheur for treatment.
Memphis police say Harris was the one who caused the crash. Harris faces several charged including with Driving under the Influence, Child Endangerment, Vehicular assault and public intoxication.
Jimmy Gause and Brian McFarland were arrested for the Ricky Otts Law.
The Ricky Otts Law allows officers to arrest those involved in serious car accidents without a Driver’s license and proof of insurance.
