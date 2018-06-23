2 children hurt following 5-car crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two children are recovering following a five car crash on I-240 Saturday evening.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the accident happened around 4:57 at I-240 and Mt. Moriah. When officers arrived to the scene they noticed five cars were involved.
Two juveniles were transported in non-critical condition to Le Bonheur following this crash, according to MPD.
The Memphis Fire Department told FOX13 one of those kids is 12 years old.
We are working to learn more info, so check back on updates.
