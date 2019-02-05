2 children hurt in school bus crash

Two children are recovering after a school bus crashed on Tuesday morning.
According to Shelby County Deputies, the crash happened at the corner of Bevere Rivera and Seed Tick.
The crash happened in Lakeland. There were 19 students onboard the bus with service to Lakeland Middle School.
Beverle Rivera is blocked in both directions while deputies investigate this crash, SCSO said.
One victim was taken to the hospital but, they are expected to be okay. One child was treated at the scene.
