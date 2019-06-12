2 children injured after violent crimes 15 minutes apart in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two children were involved in violent crimes Tuesday night. They were separate, but only 15 minutes apart.
The first happened in the 200 block of St. Elmo Avenue, but the car parked on Nadine Avenue at 11:15 p.m.
Police said a five-year-old girl was inside a car that was shot at there. Officials said she was not hit with any bullets, though the car was riddled with bullet holes.
According to MPD, she was injured when the glass shattered. No one was taken to the hospital and the child was treated on the scene, police said.
Police also said they have a person of interest in this case.
At 11:30 p.m., police said another girl was shot in the leg. It happened on Watergrove Drive in Southeast Memphis.
Police told FOX13 she was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. Her age or identity were not released.
Carlos McCarley was arrested, police said.
FOX13 spoke to Brandon Gillespie, who grew up in South Memphis. He said he relates to kids who have a front row to violence.
“It’s tough, he said. “It’s terrible.”
He had a message for any kid living in that environment:
“Understand the world is bigger than where you’re at,” Gillespie said. “Just because you wake up every day and you see sadness and you see poverty, it don’t mean that outside of that is like that. You know it’s a big world out that.”
