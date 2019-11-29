  • 2 children killed in crash on Thanksgiving day, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two children were killed following a crash near the highway in North Memphis.

    Memphis police responded to a single-car crash near I-40 westbound near Warford Street around 7:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.

    The vehicle was overturned, according to police.

    Police originally reported that two adults and two children were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

    However, police later said seven people were hurt and a 3-year-old and 4-year-old child did not survive. 

    A tire blowout caused the crash, investigators said. 

    This was the second deadly crash that occurred on the holiday. 

