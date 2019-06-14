2 children killed in Memphis crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two children were killed, and two others were rushed to the hospital after a car crash in Memphis, according to Memphis police.
Memphis fire officials said the crash happened at the intersection of Riverdale Road and Rockingham Road.
According to police, a white Chevrolet Impala collided with a black sedan at that intersection.
Police identified the children as Dallas Agnew, 6, and Skylar Johnson, 13.
Two others were taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The details surrounding the deadly crash are still unclear.
