2 children sent to hospital after Memphis home set on fire, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police and Memphis Fire are asking for help and information about a recent arson.
The Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 3600 block of Barron Avenue for a fire.
Upon arrival on the scene, firefighters reported smoke visible from the two-story home
Thirteen pieces of Fire equipment and approximately twenty-nine emergency response personnel ultimately responded to the call.
The fire was brought under control in 11 minutes.
Two children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for minor cuts sustained to their fingers and arms.
They are expected to be okay.
The cause of the fire was determined to be intentionally set in the den area, Memphis Fire Department said.
This fire is still under investigation.
