2 children taken to hospital after ceiling falls on them

Two children are recovering after part of a ceiling fell on top of them.
Memphis Police officers were called to the scene on South Holmes Road on Sunday afternoon.
The two children were injured and taken to Le Bonheur. Both children are expected to be okay.
FOX13 is working to learn what caused the ceiling to fall and will have a full report on FOX13 News.
