2 city council races in Memphis require November runoff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two city council district races undecided Thursday night head to a November runoff.
In District 1, Sherman Greer and Rhonda Logan are the final two candidates standing.
Logan was one of the leading candidates late last year to replace former councilmember Bill Morrison.
She missed out on becoming a council member by one vote; Greer was appointed to the seat in early 2019.
In District 7, incumbent Berlin Boyd will face off against Michalyn Easter-Thomas, who is a public school teacher and community advocate.
The Shelby County Election Commission said Friday that they haven't set a budget yet for the runoff but expect the cap on it to be $225,000.
