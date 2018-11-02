2 convicted in attempted murder of Memphis driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men who were accused of shooting at a motorist as he tried to flee the scene of an apparent robbery were convicted on a charge of attempted second degree murder, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
Quintavious Hill, 20, and Vintario Tate, 26, were convicted by a grand jury on Friday. Charges also included aggravated assault and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
The charges stemmed from an incident on October 23, 2016 at an apartment complex on Kimball near Lamar.
Investigators said the victim, a 20-year-old man, was sitting in his car when two men walked up with guns and said, “don’t move.” He started driving off, at which point the suspects began shooting.
One bullet grazed the victim’s right shoulder – and several others hit the vehicle.
The victim drove to a nearby police precinct to file a report. He identified Hill in Tate in a photo lineup.
The suspects were also identified by a witness to the shooting.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}