  • 2 dead, 1 fighting for life after crash in Desoto county

    Updated:

    The Desoto County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a horrible crash off Highway 61. 

    Trending stories:

    According to Sheriff Bill Rasco, the car hit a bridge where Goodman Road goes over the Highway. 

    The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. 

     Two people were killed and one other person was critically injured, Mississippi Highway Patrol said. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more details about the crash and will update you as soon as new information becomes available. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories