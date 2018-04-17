2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at North Mississippi apartment complex

CORINTH, Miss. - We are live at the apartment complex where two people were killed. Watch Good Morning Memphis for up-to-the-minute updates.
Two people are dead and one person was injured after a gunman opened fire in a Corinth, Miss. apartment.
The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. at the Farmington Schools Apartments.
A witness told FOX13 the suspect went into the apartment and it sounded like he “emptied his gun.” When we asked how many shots were fired, he said the shooting went on “for a long time.”
On the scene, a bullet hole could be seen in the door and medical gloves were outside the doorstep.
The gunman is not in custody.
FOX13 has reached out to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.
