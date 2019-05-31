2 dead, 1 injured in suspected home invasion at DeSoto County apartment complex

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Two people are dead and another was injured in a triple shooting at a Horn Lake apartment complex.
Officials said the shooting happened at the DeSoto Apartments on Sutton Place around 9:30 Thursday night.
Officers arrived to find a man outside of apartment building 700. He had been shot at least once and was taken to Baptist DeSoto in critical condition. Police said he is now in stable condition.
Two more victims were found in an apartment. Both of them were pronounced dead.
Police identified the slain victims as Antonio Gipson, 28, and Serena Madkins, 27.
An infant was also found in the apartment but was unharmed.
Police said the investigation is still "very active" and witness statements are being taken.
Preliminary information indicates the shooting was the result of a home invasion. Investigators believe an unknown suspect entered the home and a struggle ensued, which resulted in multiple shots being fired.
Police said no suspects have been taken into custody and there is no suspect information.
