2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at North Mississippi apartment complex

    By: Tom Dees

    Two people are dead and one person was injured after a gunman opened fire in a Corinth, Miss. apartment.

    The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the Farmington Schools Apartments.

    A witness told FOX13 the suspect went into the apartment and “emptied his gun.” When we asked how many shots were fired, he said the shooting went on “for a long time.”

    The gunman is not in custody.

    FOX13 has reached out to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office for additional information. 
     

