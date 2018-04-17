2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at North Mississippi apartment complex

CORINTH, Miss. - We are live at the apartment complex where two people were killed. Watch Good Morning Memphis for up-to-the-minute updates.
Two people are dead and one person was injured after a gunman opened fire in a Corinth, Miss. apartment.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the Farmington Schools Apartments.
A witness told FOX13 the suspect went into the apartment and “emptied his gun.” When we asked how many shots were fired, he said the shooting went on “for a long time.”
The gunman is not in custody.
FOX13 has reached out to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.
