2 dead, 3 airlifted to hospitals after fiery crash on I-40, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are dead following a multiple vehicle accident on I-40, SCSO PIO confirms with FOX13.
The crash happened on I-40 eastbound at the 24 mile marker around 2:30 p.m. THP is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash and they are working to learn more information.
A viewer sent FOX13 a pic of the accident. You can see it below.
FOX13 has confirmed with SCSO, six cars were involved. Two cars were burned and two others were destroyed. We have also learned two adults and a juvenile were airlifted following this crash.
We are working with THP to learn the name of the victims and more information on this deadly crash.
Stay with FOX13 News both on-air and online for the latest.
