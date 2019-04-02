2 dead, 3 suspects on the run after shooting in Olive Branch neighborhood, officials say

DESOTO CO., Miss. - Two people are dead after a shooting in an Olive Branch neighborhood, according to officials.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Tacoma Place and Lafayette Drive.
Deputies told FOX13 both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two shot and two killed in Olive Branch shooting.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) April 2, 2019
Police are looking for three suspects.
Neighbors say they all know each other. Police chief calls it “senseless.” pic.twitter.com/l1wIfsbqGS
Neither victim has been identified at this point, investigators said. However, police confirmed the victims were 17-years-old and 20-years-old, respectively.
Police said three suspects are on the run. However, their names were not disclosed at this time.
Neighbors told FOX13 everyone involved in the deadly shooting knew each other.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
