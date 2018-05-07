  • 2 dead, 4 others critical, after shooting near Crosstown Concourse

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people have died following a shooting near Crosstown Concourse. 

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Watkins. MPD told FOX13, a total of six people were shot. 

    We have learned one person has died following this shooting on the scene. MPD told FOX13 another person died at the hospital. 

    Four other people are also in critical condition following the shooting. MPD told FOX13, one of the people who was shot was a juvenile believed to be 14 years old.

    Memphis police told FOX13, all the six people who were shot were inside a car when this happened. Police believe this was a drive by shooting. 

    The suspect fled the scene in a gold 4-door sedan. 

    Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

    We are working to learn more. Check back for updates. 

