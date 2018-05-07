  • 2 dead, 4 others injured after shooting near Crosstown Concourse

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - We're speaking with a woman who knew each of the six victims. Hear her heartbreaking message for them -- and what she believes led to the shooting -- on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.

    Two people have died following a shooting near Crosstown Concourse. 

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Watkins. MPD told FOX13, a total of six people were shot. 

    We have learned two people has died following this shooting on the scene. MPD told FOX13 another person died at the hospital. 

    Four others were transported critical condition following the shooting, however, two people have been released. MPD told FOX13, one of the people who was shot was a juvenile believed to be 14 years old.

    Memphis police told FOX13, all the six people who were shot were inside a car when this happened. Police believe this was a drive-by shooting. 

    The suspect fled the scene in a gold 4-door sedan. 

    Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

    Crosstown Concourse took to Twitter to release the following statement: 

