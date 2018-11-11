  • 2 dead, 4 others injured in Shelby County shooting

    Shelby county sheriff deputies investigating a deadly shooting in northeast Shelby County.

    The shooting happened Saturday night in the 4300 block of Sunridge Dr. 

    One person was found dead at scene. Another person was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to SCSO.

    Four people are being treated at various hospitals -- 3 at Regional One and another at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. The victims range from 13 to 21 years old.

    Investigators are working to learn what led to the shooting. To this point, no arrests have been made.

