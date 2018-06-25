0 2 dead, 5 others shot after violent weekend across the City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was a very violent weekend across the City of Memphis to say the least. Two people died, five others were shot.

The first shooting happened Saturday morning around 2:52 a.m. in the 4100 block of Riverdale Road. One man was struck and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

According to MPD, It is believed that the suspects fled the scene in a white BMW. No arrests have been made.

The next shooting happened Saturday morning around 11:32 a.m. in the 2600 block of Byrd Ave. MPD told FOX13 the original call came in as a "suspicious person call," but when officers arrived to the scene they found a man unresponsive inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was dead when officers approached the car. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

The next shooting happened a few hours later around 5:12 p.m. in the 5000 block of Boeingshire. A man was critically shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Officers have one female detained. The victim and the suspect are known to each other, according to MPD. No word if that female was arrested and charged.

The shootings didn't stop as we got into Sunday morning. According to MPD, they responded to a shooting around 1:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Decatur. When officers arrived to the scene they noticed a man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

FOX13 spoke with the victim's cousin, who said he is like a brother to her.

"He's not in great condition, but God god him," said Shakayla Perry.

Perry said she is a victim of violent crime herself. She said she was shot in the ribs once and stabbed 32 times previously.

He was transported in critical condition to Regional One, but according to Memphis Police, he is now listed as stable. The victim advised that the two suspects wore all black clothing & fled on foot.

The next shooting didn't even happen 30 mins. later as MPD responded to a shooting in the 6400 block of Crimson Cove, which is the Trails Apartments located in Hickory Hill around 1:42 a.m.

MPD told FOX13 the victim told police he was shot multiple times by an unknown person as he walked to the store. That man was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect info is available to this point.

The madness didn't stop as another shooting happened early Sunday morning around 5:23 a.m. in the 3000 block of Getwell, which is located at the Delta Medical hospital. MPD told FOX13 a male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased.

Police have not determined where the original scene of the shooting actually occurred. Also, no suspect information is available to this point.

The latest shooting happened Sunday evening in Frayser. MPD responded to the intersection of Steele St & Whitney Ave, near the Whitney Manor Apartments around 4:16 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they noticed a man had been shot. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

According to MPD, the suspects are possibly two male blacks. One was wearing a light blue t-shirt and the other was wearing a white t-shirt.

As of Sunday evening (June 24, 2018) there have been 68 reported murders in Memphis. On the same day in 2017, there were 83.

If you have any information regarding these shootings, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-CASH.

