  • 2 dead, 7-year-old killed, several others injured after car flips over fence in North Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A young girl has died following a crash in North Memphis, according to MPD. 

    The girl was only 7 years old.

    Memphis Police said the driver of the vehicle later died in the hospital. The driver has been identified as Danmien Bishop. 

    Police told FOX13, they responded to a crash around 12:51 p.m. at 1470 Watkins. One of the vehicle's involved flipped over a fence. Three juveniles were transported to Le Bonheur, according to MPD.

    A 12-year-old boy, 2 year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl were also transported in critical condition. 

    Trending stories:

    One adult male, 36, was also transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    No charges have been filed at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 dead, 7-year-old killed, several others injured after car flips over…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man convicted of kidnapping, murdering man near University of Memphis

  • Headline Goes Here

    $6,000 reward for murder of husband of MPD officer

  • Headline Goes Here

    FedEx driver, 2 others killed in I-40 crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former bus driver gets 4 years in crash that killed 6 kids