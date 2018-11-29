  • 2 dead after being shot, crashing on Memphis road

    Updated:

    Two people died after being shot and crashing their vehicle in North Memphis. according to police.

    Officers swarmed the scene at Jackson and Springdale around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

    FOX13's Siobhan Riley spoke with a witness who heard at least 10 gunshots. Hear from the witness and watch a full report tonight on FOX13 News at 5 p.m. 

     

    A car crashed at the location. The victims were rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but neither of them survived.

    Officers investigated a second crime scene on Jackson near Hollywood -- not far from the intersection where the vehicle crashed.

    A witness told FOX13 he heard at least 10 gunshots. Police initially did not confirm shots were fired, but later said both victims were shot prior to the crash.

     

    Police said the shooting does not appear to be random. Investigators believe the victims were specifically targeted, but did not explain why.

    Police have not determined if the gunshots or the crash caused the victims' fatal injuries.

    No arrests have been made in the case.

