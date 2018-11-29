0 2 dead after being shot, crashing on Memphis road

Two people died after being shot and crashing their vehicle in North Memphis. according to police.

Officers swarmed the scene at Jackson and Springdale around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

FOX13's Siobhan Riley spoke with a witness who heard at least 10 gunshots. Hear from the witness and watch a full report tonight on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.

2 crime scenes in North Memphis. The video is from Springdale and Jackson. I see debris from a car. Heavy police presence. pic.twitter.com/mk3S0jBgMo — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) November 29, 2018

A car crashed at the location. The victims were rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but neither of them survived.

Officers investigated a second crime scene on Jackson near Hollywood -- not far from the intersection where the vehicle crashed.

Here’s a pic of what appears to be a second crime scene on Jackson, just South of Hollywood not far from Springdale and Jackson where officers are investigating. @FOX13Memphis is the only news crew on the scenes right now. See previous Tweets. pic.twitter.com/yCZdgp4e2t — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) November 29, 2018

A witness told FOX13 he heard at least 10 gunshots. Police initially did not confirm shots were fired, but later said both victims were shot prior to the crash.

Officers are on the scene of a crash at Jackson and Springdale. Two individuals have been transported to ROH where they were pronounced deceased. One man says he heard at least 10 gun shots pic.twitter.com/ajdg0SYJ3N — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) November 29, 2018

A witness says this is what he heard. “I was in the house laying on the couch & I heard maybe 10 or 15 gunshots, like pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow and I just went to lay back down so I guess it had been like an hour ago when I got up, came out seen all the police cars.” he said — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) November 29, 2018

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random. Investigators believe the victims were specifically targeted, but did not explain why.

Police have not determined if the gunshots or the crash caused the victims' fatal injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The suspects were possibly occupying a brown/tan car. Once additional information becomes available, an update will be provided. https://t.co/XuDSfvV1wC — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 29, 2018

