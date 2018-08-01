2 dead after car runs off road, slams into bridge

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - The Desoto County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a horrible crash off Highway 61.
Trending stories:
- Memphis family carjacked in Medical District
- Tennessee man opens fire on cars on Mississippi highway, burglarizes 3 homes
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to Sheriff Bill Rasco, the car hit a bridge where Goodman Road goes over the Highway.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Two people were killed and one other person was critically injured, Mississippi Highway Patrol said.
FOX13 is working to learn more details about the crash and will update you as soon as new information becomes available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}