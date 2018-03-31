2 dead after overnight East Memphis accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are dead after a car lost control in East Memphis early Saturday morning.
Memphis Police responded to a crash on S. Perkins and Spottswood at 1:59 a.m.
The crash involved a gray Honda Accord traveling at a high rate of speed near the 600 block of S. Perkins.
Investigators said the driver lost control of the car, then smashed into a tree.
Officers told FOX13 the driver and passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.
At 1:59 a.m. MPD responded to a crashed gray Honda Accord at S. Perkins & Spottswood. The investigation revealed Driver #1 travelling south on Perkins at a high rate of speed, lost control near 690 S. Perkins then hit a tree. The driver & passenger were pronounced deceased.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 31, 2018
