  • 2 dead after overnight East Memphis accident

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are dead after a car lost control in East Memphis early Saturday morning.

    Memphis Police responded to a crash on S. Perkins and Spottswood at 1:59 a.m.

    The crash involved a gray Honda Accord traveling at a high rate of speed near the 600 block of S. Perkins.

    Investigators said the driver lost control of the car, then smashed into a tree. 

    Officers told FOX13 the driver and passenger were pronounced dead on the scene. 

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 dead after overnight East Memphis accident

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman fights Memphis Police at downtown hotel

  • Headline Goes Here

    South Memphis woman stabbed, suspect at large

  • Headline Goes Here

    City of Memphis hosts Easter Egg hunt for children

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 arrests made after a man was found dead on a porch