2 dead after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, police say

Two people were killed in a shooting in Memphis Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of Howardcrest Drive in Raleigh.
At 4:15 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 4407 Howardcrest. Two males were located on the scene and pronounced deceased. No suspect info was given. Call 528-CASH with tips.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 23, 2018
Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
Neither victim has been identified by MPD as of yet.
Police did not provide any information regarding the suspected shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
