  • 2 dead after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, police say

    Two people were killed in a shooting in Memphis Tuesday afternoon. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of Howardcrest Drive in Raleigh. 

    Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. Both were pronounced dead on scene. 

    Neither victim has been identified by MPD as of yet. 

    Police did not provide any information regarding the suspected shooter. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. 

