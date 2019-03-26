0 2 dead, multiple injured after violent weekend across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police said when the weather gets warmer, violent crimes tend to increase. There were four shootings in Memphis between Saturday and Sunday and this was the first warm weekends of the year.

“It was police cars all the way around there. They had new tape out just a crazy scene,” said Danarious Stephens who lives in Whitehaven. “I kind of figured there was a shooting because there were so many police cars out there."

Stephens was describing what his neighborhood looked like Sunday night after police responded to a deadly shooting on East Raines Road.

“It’s pretty quiet neighborhood, you don’t really see things like that around here so yeah it was kind of troubling hearing that so close,” he said.

It was one of four shootings that happened over the weekend in Memphis.

Police responded to a shooting Saturday morning at gas station on Chelsea Avenue and fortunately no one was injured. Then a few hours later, a woman was shot in the area of Dunn Avenue and Labelle Street.

Two people died, and another man was rushed to the hospital after a triple shooting in Hyde Park Sunday.

Mike Williams, President of Memphis Police Association, posted about this weekend’s violence on his personal Facebook page, and his post was shared more than 350 times with more than 300 comments.

“I just get frustrated because you know we’re the ones that have to deal with all this madness in the city and a lot of times you want to have hope and you have to find that renewed strength to re-engage but sometimes it gets hard,” said Williams.

He believes the city needs to invest in additional community outlets for youth.

“There’s a whole segment of individuals out there who are un-engaged by the city and until we engage them that level of violence is going to continue to increase,” said Williams.

These cases are still on-going investigations. If you have any information about any of these shootings, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

