2 dozen firefighters battle house fire in SE Shelby County

Shelby County Fire Department is battling a house fire.
Two dozen firefighters are on the scene.
Information is extremely limited, but we do know it is on the 7300 block of Pinnacle Oaks Drive.
According to Shelby County fire, there were no injuries.
FOX13 has a crew near the scene and will update you live on-air online with the latest information when it becomes available.
