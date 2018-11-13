2 elementary schools closed Tuesday for malfunctioning heating system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two elementary schools in the Mid-South will be closed on Tuesday due to malfunctioning heating systems.
Georgian Hills Achievement Elementary School and Frayser-Corning Achievement Elementary School will be closed.
The decision came from the Central Office of the Achievement School District, according to a press release.
This decision was a result of near-freezing temperatures that are expected to last until tomorrow, according to the school district.
Parents will be alerted if there are any additional updates.
Below is the statement from the Achievement School District -
Both Georgian Hills Achievement Elementary School (3930 Leweir, 38127) and Frayser-Corning Achievement Elementary School (1602 Dellwood, 38127) will be CLOSED on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 due to malfunctions with the heating systems at both buildings. The decision from the Central Office of the Achievement School District was made based on near freezing temperatures expected to last throughout the day in Memphis tomorrow.
Parents are being alerted by school staff and updates will be shared as they become available.
