  • 2 elementary schools forced to close early after A/C outage

    By: Courtney Mickens

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Gardenview Elementary School and Cordova Elementary School were forced to close early after an A/C outage.

    Both elementary schools closed at 1:00 Wednesday afternoon.

    According to SCS, busses are returning and parents will be called.

    Staff members will stay on campus until students are picked up.

