2 elementary schools forced to close early after A/C outage

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Gardenview Elementary School and Cordova Elementary School were forced to close early after an A/C outage.
Both elementary schools closed at 1:00 Wednesday afternoon.
According to SCS, busses are returning and parents will be called.
Staff members will stay on campus until students are picked up.
IMPORTANT UPDATE: Gardenview ES and Cordova ES will close today at 1:00 due to an AC outage. Buses are returning and parents can expect a call soon. Staff will stay on campus until students are picked up. Stay cool, everybody!— Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) May 16, 2018
