2 firefighters suffer heat exhaustion battling house fire in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Tenn. - Two firefighters were injured with heat exhaustion battling a house fire in Lakeland Thursday.
The fire started around 4:30 p.m. Thursday inside a home on Lighthouse Lane.
According to Shelby County fire officials, the homeowner was inside when the fire started.
Officials did not confirm the cause of the fire, but they believe a grill starting in the back may have been a factor.
The house was a total loss, officials said, but it was contained to the one home.
Multiple companies from Shelby County and Arlington responded to the fire.
No civilians were hurt during the fire.
