2 former SCS buildings could get new purposes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two massive buildings that used to house Shelby County Schools will hopefully get new purposes.

The Shelby County School Board is set to vote on selling one of the two schools on Tuesday night.

The two buildings currently sit empty or have very little use.

Northside High and Carnes Elementary schools both closed three years ago.

Talks of re-purposing the buildings have been brought to the Shelby County School Board in recent weeks.

Education consultant and Northside High alum Eric Dunn believes the communities will benefit from whatever is put in the buildings.

"I just hope whoever gets Northside and the transition between Believe Memphis and Carnes, just make sure the community is involved," Dunn said.

Believe Memphis, a charter in North Memphis, currently housed in the former Klondike Elementary wants to take over the old Carnes Building.

According to Chalkbeat, Believe Memphis placed a $250,000 bid on the Carnes School Building.

According to SCS leaders, Carnes needs more than $3 million in renovations.

According to Chalkbeat, plans for Northside High School include a group called Urban Renaissance turning the massive building into a free community space.

"Years ago, we had a community clinic here that serviced a lot of families. Senior citizens, children, and we don't have that anymore," Dunn said.

At least 15 Shelby County School buildings are vacant this year.



