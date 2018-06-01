0 2 homes shot up within 5 minutes apart in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Southeast Shelby County neighborhoods are on edge tonight and Shelby County Deputies are looking for several gunman who shot up two homes this week.

Shelby County Deputies say a Southeast Shelby County home right next to Southwind High School was shot several times Tuesday night. People we spoke to say they are still shaken by the violence.

Shelby County Sheriff investigators say a father and son were inside of the home when the shooting happened.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

A man, who wanted his identity protected, says ever since the shooting happened he’s seen SCSO constantly patrol the neighborhood.

"That was the first time, I been here nine years that was my first time ever experiencing anything like that,” the man said.

Deputies told FOX13 several minutes before this shooting another home was shot at. This shooting was four minutes away at in the 7700 block of Parkmont.

"You call yourself moving out of the hood from the crime, but crime seems to follow you anyway,” the man said.

Investigators told FOX13 they collected the same caliber of bullets from both scenes. Witnesses told investigators the suspects were seen driving off in a dark colored Toyota Camry and a White Hyundai Sonata.

This man says since the shooting he’s been thinking about a move.

"I'm about to let Memphis have it, I'm about to move to Olive Branch,” the man said.

According to the incident report deputies were able to get surveillance video of the suspects driving off from a neighbor.

We are working right now to learn a tag number on both of those cars.

