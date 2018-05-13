  • 2 hospitalized after Downtown Memphis shooting

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Gayoso and S. 4th St. around midnight Sunday.

    Investigators told FOX13 two men were transported to the hospital.

    One victim was exported in critical condition, the other was in non-critical condition.

    Demetrius Williams, 22, Marcus Ware, 20, Jeremiah Ellis, 18, and Anthony Smith, 22, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

