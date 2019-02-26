2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis.
The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Danny Thomas Boulevard and E.E.H. Crump Boulevard.
Police said four vehicles were involved in the crash, and two people were taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Crump and North Main Station officers responded to a critical crash at Danny Thomas and E.H. Crump. Call came in at 3:50 p.m. A total of 4 vehicles involved. 2 victims were transported in critical condition to Regional One.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 25, 2019
The details surrounding the accident are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Large snake spotted hanging from tree in Memphis park
- Man found dead in doorway of Mid-South home
- Mother, son sentenced to life for murder of witness inadvertently identified in court docs
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}