  • 2 hospitalized after shooting at busy Memphis intersection, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after two men were shot at a busy Memphis intersection. 

    According to MPD, the incident happened at the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and East Raines Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

    Police said one man – who has not been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Another man was taken to Regional One in stable condition.

    FOX13 crews observed one vehicle at the intersection crashed into a pole. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The details surrounding what led to the shooting are still unclear.

    Investigators determined the suspect(s) fled the scene in a black 4 door SUV.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories