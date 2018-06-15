2 hurt, 1 in critical condition after car crash on I-55

One person is in critical condition and another was hurt following a car crash in Memphis Friday.
MPD said the accident happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 55 and East Shelby Drive in Whitehaven.
Officers are on a crash scene at I-55 and Shelby Drive. Two individuals have been transported. One is in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 15, 2018
Two people were transported to the hospital. According to MPD, one was listed in critical condition.
It is still unclear what led to the accident and if anyone else was injured.
Officers are on scene and investigating the incident.
We are working to gather more information. Stay with FOX13 for the latest details.
