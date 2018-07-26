  • 2 in critical condition, 2 others taken to Le Bonheur after crash in Whitehaven

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two juveniles were to taken to Le Bonheur after a crash in Whitehaven, according to MPD.

    Police responded to the crash at 1:33 Thursday afternoon.

    Trending stories:

    MPD told FOX13 the crash happened at Lakeview and Winchester near Graceland.

    A man and woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Two juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories