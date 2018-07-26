2 in critical condition, 2 others taken to Le Bonheur after crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two juveniles were to taken to Le Bonheur after a crash in Whitehaven, according to MPD.
Police responded to the crash at 1:33 Thursday afternoon.
MPD told FOX13 the crash happened at Lakeview and Winchester near Graceland.
A man and woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Two juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
At 1:33 p.m. MPD responded to a crash at Lakeview and Winchester involving two vehicles.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 26, 2018
A male & female was xported critical to ROH.
Two female juveniles were xported non-critical to LeBonheur.
