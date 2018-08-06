2 in critical condition after motel shooting on American Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a critical shooting at the Garden Inn Monday morning.
Investigators arrived on the scene at 10:33 a.m. in the 3400 block of American Way.
A man and woman were sent to Regional One in critical condition.
Police say the suspect had dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a pink plaid shirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
At 10:33 a.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 3419 American Way at the Garden Inn. A male & female were xported critical to ROH. The responsible subject was described as M/B with dreadlocks wearing a pink plaid shirt and blue jeans.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 6, 2018
