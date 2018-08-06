  • 2 in critical condition after motel shooting on American Way

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a critical shooting at the Garden Inn Monday morning.

    Investigators arrived on the scene at 10:33 a.m. in the 3400 block of American Way.

    A man and woman were sent to Regional One in critical condition.

    Police say the suspect had dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a pink plaid shirt and blue jeans.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

