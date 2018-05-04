  • 2 in custody after woman shot in Parkway Village

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman was shot in the 4700 block of Knight Arnold Thursday evening.

    Police arrived on the scene ar 4:42 p.m.

    The woman was exported to Delta Medical Center in non-critical condition.

    Officer have two people in custody.

    MPD said a crash on Boxdale and Knight Arnold is related to the shooting.

