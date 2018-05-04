2 in custody after woman shot in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman was shot in the 4700 block of Knight Arnold Thursday evening.
Police arrived on the scene ar 4:42 p.m.
The woman was exported to Delta Medical Center in non-critical condition.
Officer have two people in custody.
MPD said a crash on Boxdale and Knight Arnold is related to the shooting.
