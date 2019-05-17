2 infants, 2 police officers hospitalized after fire at apartment complex in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. - Two infants and two police officers were rushed to the hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Covington.
According to police, the fire happened at the Broadmeadow Place Apartments on Peeler Road Friday afternoon.
Two infants injured in a Covington house fire have been flown here to @LeBonheurChild. Both expected to be okay.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) May 17, 2019
Third chopper landing now. (Pictured: First chopper leaving.) pic.twitter.com/7lFmd4qSb8
Investigators confirmed two infants were inside when the fire started, and they had to be airlifted to Le Bonheur. They are expected to survive.
FOX13 crews were at the hospital when two helicopters landed on top of the building.
Police also said two police officers were ran into the building to rescue the babies also had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. They are also expected to be okay.
It is unclear if the fire is still active at this time.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene. LIVE coverage from the scene – on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.
